BlackRock Inc. Buys 1,467 Shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 102,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Psychemedics were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PMD. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 133,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 32,529 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Psychemedics by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Santa Monica Partners LP bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Psychemedics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

NASDAQ:PMD opened at $6.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Psychemedics Co. has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $8.36. The company has a market cap of $37.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.06.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Psychemedics had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter.

About Psychemedics

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, opiates, synthetic cannabinoids, and benzodiazepines.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Psychemedics Co. (NASDAQ:PMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.