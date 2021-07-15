BlackRock Inc. Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) by 351.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lantern Pharma worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $816,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

LTRN opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.71 million and a PE ratio of -10.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

