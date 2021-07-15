BlackRock Inc. Has $813,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

EWW opened at $47.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $30.82 and a 1 year high of $50.21.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.