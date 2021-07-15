BlackRock Inc. Invests $542,000 in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,883 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.37% of KemPharm as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of KemPharm during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in KemPharm in the 1st quarter worth approximately $615,000. 8.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KMPH opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $394.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.34. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $22.08.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.44). The company had revenue of $12.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KemPharm, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other KemPharm news, major shareholder Samuel J. Braun purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 10,225 shares of company stock valued at $88,036 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KemPharm, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

