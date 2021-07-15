BlackRock Inc. Makes New Investment in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS)

BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,154,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $13,852,000. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloopen Group during the 1st quarter worth $264,279,000. 20.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE RAAS opened at $6.06 on Thursday. Cloopen Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $59.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.61.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.40).

Cloopen Group Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.