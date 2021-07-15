BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the June 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Mathes Company Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.7% in the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors own 17.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MYN traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $14.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,842. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $14.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

