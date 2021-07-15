BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.94 EPS

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.94, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $880.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $872.19. The stock has a market cap of $134.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $920.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $910.23.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total transaction of $27,421,004.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total transaction of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775 over the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

