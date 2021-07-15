Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCX. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 315,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 511,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 33,608 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,977,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,652,000 after buying an additional 419,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

