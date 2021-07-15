Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Down 75.2% in June

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a drop of 75.2% from the June 15th total of 122,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 6,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,470. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $5.55 and a one year high of $10.22.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.
