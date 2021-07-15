Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is a casual dining restaurant company with a portfolio of differentiated restaurant concepts. It has five concepts: Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill, Bonefish Grill, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar and Roy’s. The Company offers its products and services through company owned and franchised locations throughout the United States and internationally. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLMN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Shares of BLMN stock opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.15. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $32.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.62 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. Research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregg Scarlett sold 135,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $4,177,098.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,257.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 17,096 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,682 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 7,265.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 134,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 132,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,045 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.