BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in June

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.50.

About BlueScope Steel

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, and China. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

