BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in June

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BLSFY stock opened at $79.02 on Thursday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $90.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.50.
About BlueScope Steel
