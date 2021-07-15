Boenning Scattergood Comments on First Bank’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.55 million. First Bank had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 26.52%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded First Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $13.35 on Thursday. First Bank has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRBA. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in First Bank by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,425,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,372,000 after purchasing an additional 185,300 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in First Bank by 893.8% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 116,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 104,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,036,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,965 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.