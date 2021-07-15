Boenning Scattergood Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for WSFS Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.51. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $162.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $44.91 on Thursday. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.23%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $1,519,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,575.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,110 shares of company stock worth $7,231,234 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,556 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,365 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

