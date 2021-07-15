Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$0.80 to C$1.00. The stock traded as high as C$1.49 and last traded at C$1.49, with a volume of 1278609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.37.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBD.B. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.20 to C$1.55 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.10.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.53 billion and a PE ratio of 0.64.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Read More: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.