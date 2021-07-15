BonFi Price Tops $0.0031 (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. BonFi has a market cap of $909,983.99 and $588,635.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BonFi has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00853587 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BonFi Coin Profile

BonFi (BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

Buying and Selling BonFi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

