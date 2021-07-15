Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s 8th Largest Position

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 602.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $110,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:BSX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 93,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.
In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.
