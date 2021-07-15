Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) is Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s 8th Largest Position

Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 602.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the quarter. Boston Scientific makes up 2.3% of Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C owned 0.20% of Boston Scientific worth $110,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 15.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 88,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 4.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,082,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,482,000 after buying an additional 81,544 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,277,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,658,000 after buying an additional 1,611,281 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. 89.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 93,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,576,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $44.63. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 427.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.88.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.59.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 78,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $3,330,197.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,869 shares in the company, valued at $7,106,950.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 459,007 shares of company stock worth $19,269,366 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

