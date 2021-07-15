Bradley Herring Sells 5,940 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Stock

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) CFO Bradley Herring sold 5,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total transaction of $553,370.40.

NYSE:FOUR opened at $93.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion and a PE ratio of -89.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.40. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $104.11.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $239.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.07 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 18.73% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FOUR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,641,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,594,000 after buying an additional 773,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 53.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,344,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,268,000 after buying an additional 814,160 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,687,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 7.5% during the first quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,655,000 after buying an additional 106,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 41.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,425,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after buying an additional 416,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

