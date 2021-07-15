Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS BMIX remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 20,437,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,805,852. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.
Brazil Minerals Company Profile
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Brazil Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brazil Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.