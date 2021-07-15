Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) Short Interest Update

Brazil Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMIX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, an increase of 114.6% from the June 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,774,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS BMIX remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 20,437,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,805,852. Brazil Minerals has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

Brazil Minerals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Brazil. The company explores for various deposits, such as gold, diamonds, lithium, rare earths, titanium, iron, nickel, cobalt, and sand. It holds 100% interests in the Minas Gerais lithium project comprising 43 mineral rights that covers an area of 57,855 acres located in the Brazilian Western Pegmatite Province in the municipalities of AraÃ§uai, Coronel Murta, Itinga, Rubelita, Taiobeiras, and Virgem da Lapa; and Northeast lithium project comprising 7 mineral rights that covers an area of 23,079 acres located in the surroundings of Parelhas and Jardim do SeridÃ³, State of Rio Grande do Norte, and SÃ£o JosÃ© do Sabugi, State of ParaÃ­ba in Brazil.

