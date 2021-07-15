Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.46, for a total transaction of $621,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00.

Shares of RMD opened at $249.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a PE ratio of 79.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.72 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.88.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

