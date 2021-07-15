BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) Short Interest Up 108.4% in June

BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:SIMLD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,600 shares, an increase of 108.4% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SIMLD remained flat at $$0.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 169,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,497. BrewBilt Brewing has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $1.32.

BrewBilt Brewing Company develops, manufactures, markets, and owns broadcast equipment and software for broadcast studios worldwide. The company also provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area, as well as Internet services.

