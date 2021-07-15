Brian M. Culley Sells 450,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00.
LCTX stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.13.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have commented on LCTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.
