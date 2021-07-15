Brian M. Culley Sells 450,000 Shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) CEO Brian M. Culley sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total transaction of $1,291,500.00.

LCTX stock opened at $2.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.64 million, a PE ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCTX. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 214,730 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 5,104.7% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 807,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 792,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LCTX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

