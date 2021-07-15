Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Brighthouse Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BHF remained flat at $$43.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.55. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2,082.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.