BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BSIG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised BrightSphere Investment Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BrightSphere Investment Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.67.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock opened at $23.51 on Monday. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 42.14% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $1,019,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,129,000 after buying an additional 3,837 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 1,187,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after buying an additional 366,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 98.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.