Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.10.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,052.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.65. Brinker International has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Brinker International news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 102,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $7,266,555.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 338,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,120.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460. 3.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

