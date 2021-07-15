Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTVCY opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01. Britvic has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

Get Britvic alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on BTVCY. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Britvic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $488.50.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.