Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 13th

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 80.0%.

Shares of BRMK opened at $10.32 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.53.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRMK shares. TheStreet upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Broadmark Realty Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

