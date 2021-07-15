Brokerages Anticipate AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will report $0.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.43. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $59.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

