Brokerages Anticipate Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.89 Billion

Brokerages expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report sales of $27.89 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.43 billion to $28.21 billion. Facebook posted sales of $18.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full year sales of $116.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.25 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.20 billion to $147.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total transaction of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,432,770 shares of company stock valued at $797,182,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $46,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB traded down $6.06 on Friday, reaching $341.57. The stock had a trading volume of 898,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,871,875. Facebook has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.74. The company has a market cap of $968.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

