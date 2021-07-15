Brokerages Expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $1.11. Choice Hotels International reported earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 569.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.51, for a total transaction of $295,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,714 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493. 21.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 20.0% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $843,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $303,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 212.3% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

CHH stock opened at $117.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 154.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $80.76 and a fifty-two week high of $123.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

