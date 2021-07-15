Brokerages Expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Post $1.70 EPS

Brokerages expect Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to post $1.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the lowest is $1.65. Equifax reported earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $259.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.96.

In other Equifax news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total transaction of $2,185,441.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Equifax by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 1,590 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,389 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Equifax by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFX traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $249.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,838. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $248.85. The company has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

