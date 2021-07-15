Brokerages Expect Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Great Ajax’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Great Ajax posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Ajax will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Ajax.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 60.35%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AJX. B. Riley raised their price objective on Great Ajax from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Great Ajax in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.6% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 1.5% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Great Ajax by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Great Ajax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJX opened at $12.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $292.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $13.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp., real estate company, acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. The company also holds real estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

See Also: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Ajax (AJX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.