Brokerages Expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to announce $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.72. Otis Worldwide reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

OTIS traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $85.36. The company had a trading volume of 43,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,183. Otis Worldwide has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The company has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

