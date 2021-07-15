Brokerages Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.83 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce sales of $134.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.74 million and the highest is $140.45 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $126.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $557.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $538.96 million to $578.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $604.22 million, with estimates ranging from $582.48 million to $645.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million.

Several research firms recently commented on SUPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

SUPN opened at $26.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUPN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,936 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 24,996 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

