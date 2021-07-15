Brokerages Set Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) PT at $16.75

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

GMRE stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $10.94 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMRE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 67.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

