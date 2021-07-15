Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $70.18

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.27.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 199.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $71,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.28 and a twelve month high of $74.05. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 70.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 53.91%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

