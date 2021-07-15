Brokerages Set Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Price Target at $33.33

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $305,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,893,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614 over the last quarter. 5.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,976,000 after buying an additional 1,479,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nordstrom by 142.0% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 807,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01. Nordstrom has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

