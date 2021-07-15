Brokerages Set Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Price Target at $13.88

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

PRMRF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 15,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11. Paramount Resources has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $221.01 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 18.37%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

