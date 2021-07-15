Brokerages Set Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Price Target at GBX 1,657.75

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,657.75 ($21.66).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, insider Ming Lu bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,424 ($18.60) per share, for a total transaction of £99,680 ($130,232.56). Also, insider Mike Wells sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,446 ($18.89), for a total transaction of £66,689.52 ($87,130.28). Insiders have bought 7,038 shares of company stock worth $10,023,968 in the last three months.

Shares of LON PRU opened at GBX 1,370 ($17.90) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £35.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,463.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 2.82. Prudential has a one year low of GBX 861 ($11.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($20.88).

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

