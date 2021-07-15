Brokerages Set Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT at $30.07

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.07.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIRT shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 58,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 16,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIRT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.13. 29,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,630. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $21.03 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

