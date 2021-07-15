Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Price Target at $289.22

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.22.

WAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Waters from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $378.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $371.35. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,978. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. Waters has a 12-month low of $187.31 and a 12-month high of $372.25.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. Waters had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 1,107.70%. The business had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Waters news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total transaction of $393,422.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,459.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 1,161 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.24, for a total transaction of $369,476.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,764,191.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waters by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 274 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.