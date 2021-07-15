Brokers Set Expectations for Opsens Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:OPS)

Opsens Inc. (TSE:OPS) – Equities research analysts at M Partners decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Opsens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 13th. M Partners analyst P. Piotrowski now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.02. M Partners also issued estimates for Opsens’ FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get Opsens alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Opsens in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Opsens in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OPS opened at C$2.25 on Wednesday. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$0.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.49. The stock has a market cap of C$239.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.13.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.