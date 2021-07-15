Brokers Set Expectations for Quebecor’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:QBR)

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now anticipates that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Quebecor (TSE:QBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.08 billion.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.