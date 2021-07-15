Bronson Point Management LLC Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Bronson Point Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 45,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,790,000. Baidu accounts for about 4.2% of Bronson Point Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 51.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. China Renaissance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $183.81. 102,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,507,128. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.44. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.75 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

