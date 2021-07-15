Bronson Point Management LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Bronson Point Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 80.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Bronson Point Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,783 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 17,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in General Motors by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.12. The company had a trading volume of 184,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,886,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. General Motors had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock valued at $13,595,817. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

