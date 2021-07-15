Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,695,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $496,674,000 after purchasing an additional 134,873 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,790,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,667,000 after purchasing an additional 278,772 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,430,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $192,298,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eagle Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 549,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

NYSE EXP opened at $138.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.23. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.58 and a 1-year high of $153.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.61.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.37 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Eagle Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In related news, Director F William Barnett sold 17,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $2,519,180.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,379.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,382,811.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,715 shares of company stock worth $7,297,968 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.33.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.