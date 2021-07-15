Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,000 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 236,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALSN opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.18. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.48 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. Allison Transmission’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

ALSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

