Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanterix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Quanterix Co. has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $92.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.23.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $96,302.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,703 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,027 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.