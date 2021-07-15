Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Shares Gap Down to $18.93

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.93, but opened at $18.43. Brookfield Property Partners shares last traded at $18.89, with a volume of 57,060 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.42.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative net margin of 16.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners during the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 58.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

