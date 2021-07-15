Brown Advisory Inc. Has $369,000 Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 18,894.1% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $34.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.76. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.30. Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $589.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.43 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th.

GIL has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.