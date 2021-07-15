Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 1,928 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $54.54 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

