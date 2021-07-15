Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $134.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.40. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.88 and a twelve month high of $136.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.